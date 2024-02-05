India mourns the passing of Namibian President Dr Hage Geingob

The halls of both houses of the Indian Parliament echoed with solemnity on Monday (Feb 5) as members expressed their heartfelt condolences on the passing of the President of Namibia Dr Hage G Geingob. Dr Geingob has been a towering figure in Namibian history, and served as the country’s first prime minister and later as its third president.

In a statement issued on social media, Indian External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, fondly remembered Dr Geingob as “a dear friend of India,” highlighting his instrumental role in fostering deeper ties between the two countries, as well as India and the African continent as a whole.

Jaishankar emphasized that Dr Geingob’s contributions to enhancing the bilateral relationship would be cherished and remembered with gratitude.

Dr Geingob’s remarkable journey of service to Namibia began as a freedom fighter, advocating for the nation’s independence from colonial rule. India’s steadfast support during Namibia’s liberation struggle remains a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship, with New Delhi standing at the forefront of the movement for Namibian independence.

Diplomatic relations between India and Namibia were established immediately upon Namibia’s independence in 1990, marking the beginning of a fruitful partnership. Over the years, bilateral engagements between the two nations have flourished, encompassing various sectors including politics, trade, culture, and development cooperation.

The historic Cheetah relocation project, a project under which the big cats were introduced in India, received crucial support from the Namibian government. As part of this initiative, Namibia gave eight cheetahs to India. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally received these cheetahs, and they were subsequently released into the Kuno Wildlife Sanctuary in September 2022.

India’s commitment to supporting Namibia’s development journey is evident in various initiatives, including investments in key sectors such as mining, manufacturing, and services.

Additionally, India extends support to Namibia in defence, health, energy, and agriculture sectors, offering numerous capacity-building opportunities to Namibians through scholarship programs and other capacity-building schemes.