India Monsoon Update: Red alert in Himachal, Uttarakhand hit by landslides; death toll rises to 116

The situation across the northern region of India continues to worsen this monsoon season. At least 25 deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking the overall toll in the region to 116.

According to The Times of India, a total of 25 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, out of which 13 were from Uttar Pradesh. An official said, "Nine people drowned, while lightning strike, snakebite and house collapse killed one each."

The "heavy to very heavy rainfall" precipitation over the past few days in several areas of Uttrakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab has led to several casualties.

In Delhi, the water level of the Yamuna River crossed the danger mark of 208 metres, prompting immediate evacuation and relocation of the locals. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert and suspended railway services on the Old Railway Bridge.

Here's detailed information on states affected by heavy rains:

Himachal Pradesh

As of Wednesday, the death toll in Himachal Pradesh stood at nearly 90, with 39 deaths reported in the last four days, Outlook India reported.

The weather agency has issued a "red alert" for several districts of Himachal Pradesh and an "orange alert' for three districts for the next 48 hours as the state continues to receive heavy rainfall.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conducted an aerial inspection of the state and interacted with those affected.

According to ANI, around 300 buses got stuck at various routes in Himachal due to roads affected by rain and floods. A total of 873 roads are still blocked.

Meanwhile, UP CM Adityanath Yogi has instructed officials to make necessary arrangements for the safe return of people stranded in Himachal.

Uttarakhand

The rain continued in several parts of Uttarakhand on Tuesday and Wednesday. Landslides triggered by heavy rain disrupted traffic on key highways, prompting authorities to urge people and pilgrims not to travel unnecessarily.

The state reported one death when a car of five people skidded off the road and fell into the Khoh River in the Pauri Garhwal district.

The Ganga River was flowing close to the danger mark in Haridwar and Rishikesh.

Punjab

Flash floods continue to wreak havoc in more than 1,000 villages. At least 11 deaths were reported in Punjab. Three fatalities were reported in the Faridkot district; two each in Mohali, Ropar and Faridkot districts.

Flood alerts have been issued in Amritsar, Pathankot and Gurdaspur. The state government as of now has set up some 127 relief camps across the state, with the most, 33, in Jalandhar.

(with inputs from agencies)



