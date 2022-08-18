India: Ministry of I&B blocks 8 YouTube channels for spreading disinformation related to India

Utilizing the emergency powers granted by the IT Rules, 2021, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting issued orders on August 16, 2022, to prohibit eight YouTube-based news channels, one Facebook account, and two Facebook postings. The blocked YouTube channels have more than 114 crore total visitors and more than 85 lakh subscribers.

As per the I&B ministry, some of these YouTube channels produced content with the intention of inciting hate among the Indian religious communities. In a number of videos from the restricted YouTube channels, false statements were made. Examples of fake news include reports that the Indian government has ordered the destruction of religious institutions, forbade the observance of religious holidays, declared a religious war in India, etc. Such material was discovered to have the ability to destabilise national order and sow discord among communities.

Source: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, India

It was determined that the information was entirely incorrect and sensitive in terms of national security and India's positive relations with other countries.

The content that the Ministry restricted was determined to be harmful to India's sovereignty and integrity, security, good ties with other countries, and domestic public order. As a result, the information was covered by section 69A of the Information Technology Act of 2000.

