India: Man shoots eight people, kills two after argument over pet dogs

In a shocking incident out of the Indian city of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, at least two people were killed and six others, including a pregnant woman, were injured when a man who works as a bank security guard opened fire on them over an argument about their pet dogs, said the local police, on Friday (August 18).

What do we know about the incident?

The incident took place on Thursday night (August 17) at around 11:00 pm (local time) after the accused, identified as Rajpal Singh Rajawat, who works as a security guard at a bank opened fire on eight people – killing two and injuring six – after his dog started barking at their neighbour’s dog, said the police.

“Rajpal Singh Rajawat posted as a security guard at a local branch of Bank of Baroda, opened fire with his licensed gun in a colony located under Khajrana police station limits following an argument over pet dogs,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrendra Singh, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The altercation took place in the city’s Krishna Bagh Colony when Rajawat took his dog for a walk and his dog started barking at the neighbour’s pet dog, said Singh. “This triggered an argument between Rajawat and Amcha’s family,” he added.

The argument escalated when Rajawat went to his house, brought his gun, and fired two rounds in the air from the terrace. Subsequently, he opened fire on the people standing in the street below, said the official.

According to the police, two people – Rahul Verma, 28 and his brother-in-law Vimal Amcha, 35, were killed. Meanwhile, those injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, said Singh. Jyoti, the pregnant wife of deceased Rahul Verma, was among those injured. All six injured are out of danger, said the police.

The police officer said the security guard fired at least three rounds from this gun and that they were in the midst of scanning the footage recorded by the CCTV cameras in the area. The police have also recovered a double-barrel 12-bore gun, its licence, cartridge cases and some live bullets from the accused.

Who was arrested?

So far, three people have been arrested. According to the local police station officer-in-charge Umrao Singh, the accused Rajawat (45), his son Sudhir (19) and nephew Shubham (28) were arrested after the incident.

Locals in a state of shock

The incident has since left the residents of Krishna Bagh Colony. Pallavi Borse, who lives opposite Amcha’s house told PTI, “Two pet dogs from our lane, including the one owned by Rajawat, started fighting with each other.”

She added, “During their fight, when they started entering Amcha’s house, his brother Pramod chased Rajawat’s dog away with a stick. Soon a heated argument broke out between the two parties over it.”

(With inputs from agencies)





