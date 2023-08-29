India makes exception for Singapore, agrees to export non-basmati rice

The Indian government placed a temporary ban on the export of any kind of basmati rice consignment which was being sold for less than $1,200 per tonne overseas two days ago.



However, now India has agreed to make an exception for Singapore and allow the export of rice to fulfil the South East Asian country's food security requirements.



“India and Singapore enjoy a very close strategic partnership, characterised by shared interests, close economic ties and strong people-to-people connect. In view of this special relationship, India has decided to allow the export of rice to meet the food security requirements of Singapore. Formal orders in this regard will be issued shortly,” said India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, while responding to media queries on the export of rice to Singapore.

The MEA spokesperson added that the government will soon issue formal orders in this regard. The government on August 27 had temporarily placed a ban on the export of any basmati rice consignment which was being sold for less than $1,200 per tonne overseas.



However, the rice shipments that have been contracted beyond that price threshold will be allowed to export.

Ban on exports of non-basmati white rice

The government of India on July 20 banned non-basmati white rice exports with the aim of boosting domestic supply and keeping retail prices in check. Out of the total rice exported from India, 25 per cent of the consignment comprises the non-basmati white rice.



The export policy, from 'Free with export duty of 20%' to 'Prohibited', was amended by the government with immediate effect to ensure non-basmati white rice's constant availability in the Indian market and to stem the rise in local prices.



On September 8, 2022, an export duty of 20 per cent was imposed by the government on non-basmati white rice to decrease the price and ensure its availability in the domestic market.

After the ban on the export of non-basmati white rice was imposed, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) got in touch with the Indian authorities and sought an exemption from the ban.



“SFA is working closely with importers to increase the import of different varieties of rice from various sources. Singapore is also in close contact with the Indian authorities to seek exemption from the ban,” stated SFA in its statement.

