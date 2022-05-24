India looking to host G20 summit in 2023

India is gearing up to host the G20 summit in October or November of 2023. Preparation is in full swing including the construction of a mega state-of-the-art summit venue at Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

In addition to the summit, India will be hosting 190 meetings across the country under its yearlong presidency starting first December this year. Indian govt could, as part of its discretion invite other countries to take part in the summit, something that previous G20 Presidency have been doing.

New Delhi is already in the G20 governance structure called the troika which consists of Indonesia, Italy, and India - the current, previous, and incoming G20 Presidencies, respectively. It will be for the first time it hosts the summit of the grouping since it was formed after the 2008 financial crisis.

Indonesia is the current chair of the group. It hosts the summit in November, in Bali. One of the key issues dominating the agenda is the participation of Russian President Putin which many western members of the group do not want.

Over the weekend, Indian external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar & Indonesia's Foreign Retno Marsudi held talks, with a key focus on G20. In a tweet statement, EAM said, 'exchanged views on G20 developments and progress. India is fully supportive of the Indonesian Presidency."

The grouping was formed after 2008 financial crisis but increasingly taking other roles as well, as United Nations is found missing to take collective action. Amid the covid crisis, grouping under Saudi leadership in 2020 had emergency meeting to deal with the pandemic including injecting financial support. India is among the founder member of the grouping which basically includes the top 20 economies of the world. G20 has taken collective action against issues like tax avoidance, debt time wavier to developing countries etc.

