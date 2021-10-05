India logs 18,346 fresh Covid cases, 263 deaths

India on Tuesday reported 18,346 Covid cases in the last 24 hours - the lowest tally in 209 days, while there were another 263 deaths, taking the death toll to 4,49,260, the Union Health Ministry said.

A total of 29,639 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,31,50,886. Consequently, India`s recovery rate stands at 97.93 per cent - the highest since March 2020, the Ministry data said.

The active caseload is presently 2,52,902, which is the lowest in 201 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.75 per cent of the country`s total positive cases.

While the weekly positivity rate at 1.66 per cent remains less than 3 per cent for the last 102 days now, the daily positivity rate is 1.61 per cent, having remained below 3 per cent for last 36 days and below 5 per cent for 119 consecutive days now.

According to the Health Ministry data, the testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded, and the last 24 hours saw a total of 11,41,642 tests being conducted, taking the total to 57,53,94,042.

With the administration of 72,51,419 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, vaccination coverage crossed the 91 crore mark, as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

India has thus administered more than 70 per cent of its eligible population with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.