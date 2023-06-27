India: Kia recalls over 30,000 units of Carens. Here’s why
The South Korean auto major Kia India, on Monday (June 26) said it was recalling over 30,000 units of its multi-purpose vehicle model Carens, for a software update.
The company made the announcement in a statement and said that they are voluntarily recalling a total of 30,297 units of the model manufactured between September 2022 and February 2023.
What did the company say?
In a statement, Kia India said, “As a responsible corporate, the company conducts regular checks and rigorous testing of components, governed by Kia’s global standard.” It added, “The company has initiated the recall campaign for vehicle inspection and, if required, a free-of-cost software update.”
The recall campaign for 30,297 units of MPV Carens has been initiated to “inspect any potential error in the cluster booting process that may cause the cluster to go blank,” the automaker. Furthermore, it said that during this recall campaign, the company will take utmost care to minimise inconvenience to customers.
The statement also said that the customers of the affected vehicles would be required to contact their respective company-authorised dealers to schedule an appointment.
Not the first recall
Late last year, Kia India also announced a voluntary recall campaign of more than 44,000 units of the MPV to fix a potential error in Air Bag Control Module (ACU) software. At the time, the South Korean company had also assured that if found the potential issue would be fixed free of cost.
About Kia Carens
Notably, Kia Carens won the prestigious Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) award for 2023 back in January. Earlier this year, Kia India also launched a new variant for the Carens MPV called the Luxury (O).
In May, Kia India sold more than 6,000 units of the Carens with a reported 4.08 per cent month-on-month growth. This was after it sold 6,107 units of the car in April 2023.
(With inputs from agencies)
