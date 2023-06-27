India: Kia recalls over 30,000 units of Carens. Here’s why

The South Korean auto major Kia India, on Monday (June 26) said it was recalling over 30,000 units of its multi-purpose vehicle model Carens, for a software update.

The company made the announcement in a statement and said that they are voluntarily recalling a total of 30,297 units of the model manufactured between September 2022 and February 2023.

What did the company say?

In a statement, Kia India said, “As a responsible corporate, the company conducts regular checks and rigorous testing of components, governed by Kia’s global standard.” It added, “The company has initiated the recall campaign for vehicle inspection and, if required, a free-of-cost software update.”



The recall campaign for 30,297 units of MPV Carens has been initiated to “inspect any potential error in the cluster booting process that may cause the cluster to go blank,” the automaker. Furthermore, it said that during this recall campaign, the company will take utmost care to minimise inconvenience to customers.