India is a civilisational state, not based on religion or language: NSA Doval

India's National Security Advisor has said that India is a "civilizational" state which has existed since times. Speaking at Parmarth Niketan in Uttarakhand, he highlighted how India as "Rastra" or civilisation existed, but as a "Rajya" or nation came to being in 1947.

NSA Doval said, "Our state, India is a civilizational state, its not based on religion, not based on language, nor ethnicity but on a civilization."

Also read| India reacted early and well on COVID-19: World Economic Forum chief Klaus Schwab

He lauded India's saints and the role the played in nation building and gave examples of how Jews as a civilisation existed for 2,000 years but got a state in 1947, while how civilisations like Egypt disappeared.

While not mentioning any regional tensions, he said, "To save the nation is important....we will fight only where we are getting threats". Adding," We will fight, on our soil and outside, but not for selfish motives or vested interest but for Parmarth or larger good"

He also called on to spread the message of India's spirituality.