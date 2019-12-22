India, Iran to speed-up Chabahar project; reaffirm unbreakable ties

India and Iran on Sunday agreed to speed-up work on the Chabahar project while reaffirming "ancient, historic and unbreakable" ties between the two countries.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif in Tehran for the 19th Joint Commission Meeting during which, other than Chabahar, regional and global issues also came up for discussion.

In a tweet, the EAM said, "A very good conversation on the regional and global picture. India and Iran will work together closely on their shared interests".

Just concluded a very productive #IndiaIran Joint Commission Meeting with my co-chair FM @JZarif. Reviewed the entire gamut of our cooperation. Agreed on accelerating our Chabahar project. pic.twitter.com/vo0YjHONpF — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 22, 2019 ×

Jaishankar added, "reviewed the entire gamut of our cooperation. Agreed on accelerating our Chabahar project".The operation of the Shaheed Beheshti Port at Chabahar was taken over by India Ports Global Co. last December. Ever since over 5 lakh tons of cargo has been handled which includes exports from Afghanistan which began in February 2019.

In a meet last week, India, Afghanistan and Iran agreed to include Mormugoa and New Mangalore Port from India in the designated route under the Chabahar Agreement.

This is the 4th meeting between Jaishankar and Zarif. They have already met in Dushanbe, New York and Baku on the sidelines of multilateral events. They will meet next in January in Delhi during Iran FM's visit.