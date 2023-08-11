India: From Niger coup to radical elements in UK, key takeaways from MEA brief

Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi during a media briefing on Friday (Aug 11) addressed several issues including Indian nationals trapped in Niger, the case related to baby Ariha Shah's return from Germany, Chinese aggression, Pakistan team's presence in the upcoming ICC World Cup and security concerns in the UK.

Here are the important takeaways:

1.) MEA asks Indian nationals in Niger to leave country

Ministry of External Affairs, on Friday, issued an advisory asking the Indian nationals whose presence is not critical in Niger, to leave the country as early as possible, following a military coup against President Mohamed Bazoum in the African nation.

During a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the Indian government is very closely observing the ongoing situation in Niger. He also urged people to reconsider their travel plans in case they were travelling to Niamey.

"Government of India is closely monitoring ongoing developments in Niger. In light of the prevailing situation, Indian nationals whose presence is not essential are advised to leave the country as soon as possible. They may bear in mind that airspace is currently closed. When departing through a land border, utmost precautions may be taken to ensure safety and security. Those who may be planning travel to Niger in the coming days are also similarly advised to reconsider their travel plans until the situation normalizes," said MEA.

"All those Indian nationals who have not registered with the Indian embassy in Niamey (Niger capital) are strongly advised to do so expeditiously. Indian nationals can reach emergency contact in the embassy of India in Niamey: +22799759975", added MEA.

On being asked about the number of Indians stuck in Niger, Bagchi said, "About 250 Indians are there. MEA is requesting those who have not registered their names to the Indian embassy to register themselves. Indian Embassy in Niamey is in touch with the Indian communities and we have been told that they are safe."

#WATCH | MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says, "Government of India is closely monitoring ongoing developments in Niger. In light of the prevailing situation, Indian nationals whose presence is not essential are advised to leave the country as soon as possible. They may bear in…

Elected President Mohamed Bazoum was detained by army putschists in Niger late last month after which the chief of the Presidential Guard General Abdourahamane Tiani, declared himself as the leader of the country.

2.) MEA urges UK to take stern action against radical elements

The MEA spokesperson, at the media briefing, also spoke in reference to the threats received by the pro-Khalistani elements in London ahead of Independence Day.

He assured that the issue of security is an ongoing conversation between the Indian government and the United Kingdom stating that New Delhi wants UK to take concrete measures to secure its diplomatic premises and its personnel. He also urged Britain to take stern action against radical elements behind inciting violence and the ones posing a threat to the security.

“There is a meeting of the UK Security Minister, Tom Tugendhat. One of his engagements was with the External Affairs Minister…The EAM has highlighted the broad contours of the conversation that he had with the visiting minister. The issue of security…is an ongoing conversation that we have with the UK side, on steps that we feel that UK government and all host governments must take to protect our diplomatic premises, security of our personnel," Bagchi said while addressing the MEA briefing.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says, "You would have seen from External Affairs Minister's tweet that there was a meeting of UK Minister of Security. He was in Delhi. One of his engagements was with the External Affairs Minister. Although this is not a visit where we are the…

"In the context of 15th August, we always have additional measures that we request. But in this case, in some cases, we have seen some threats, but I don't want to discuss security measures per se. Certainly, we have been emphasising the need for the UK side to take action against extremist and radical elements, particularly those who are inciting violence and posing a security threat,” he further said.



Bagchi was asked about the new funding of 95,000 pounds announced by the UK government invested for countering pro-Khalistani supporters, to which he replied, “It’s an announcement by them for their internal thing, so I don’t think it would be appropriate for me to comment on that”.

UK's Security Minister, Tom Tugendhat, who is in India for a three-day visit to bolster bilateral cooperation on security initiatives, announced new funding during a meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Thursday, in order to enhance the United Kingdom's capability to tackle Pro-Khalistan Extremism.

The British High Commission released a statement saying that the investment worth 95,000-pound will improve the government's understanding of the threat posed by Pro-Khalistan Extremism, complementing the joint work already underway between the UK and India through the Joint Extremism Task Force.

Security Minister, Tom Tugendhat said, “The living bridge between India

and the UK reflects our deep and enduring friendship. As the world’s oldest and largest democracies, we have many shared opportunities to make the world a safer and more prosperous place."

“A deeper partnership between our two nations means we can more effectively tackle the security threats we both face. I’m committed to working together to enhance our understanding of and capabilities against extremism, whatever form it takes," he added.

“The unique connection between our people brings both huge opportunities and security challenges. Through mechanisms like the Joint Extremism Task Force we are acting jointly on countering threats, including pro-Khalistan extremism, as well as on migration, to keep our people safe,” Ellis said.

3.) India pressing German authorities to send Ariha back

MEA also underlined that the ministry is continuously making efforts and pressing the German authorities to send baby Ariha Shah back to India.

"As we had mentioned earlier, we continue to remain engaged with German authorities on this case. Let me reiterate that we believe that the child who's currently in foster care, as you mentioned, is being denied her cultural rights and her rights as an Indian citizen. We will continue to press the German authorities for the early return of the child to India", said MEA.

#WATCH | MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on baby Ariha Shah's case, "As we had mentioned earlier, we continue to remain engaged with German authorities on this case. Let me reiterate that we believe that the child who's currently in foster care, as you mentioned, is being denied…

4.) Issues in South China Sea need to be resolved peacefully

India said that issues in the South China Sea need to be resolved peacefully, following an incident where water cannon was used at a Philippines supply boat by a Chinese coast guard ship.

"Let me emphasize where we are on the South China Sea developments. We've always felt that the issues need to be resolved, disputes peacefully, and the rules-based order, and we would certainly urge parties to follow that as well as ensure that no such incidents do not happen," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said when asked whether the tension between China and Philippines is concerning India.

He further stated, "I mentioned specifically that I have already made a comment regarding the need to adhere to international law. I think I'd leave it at that."

5.) Pakistan cricket team will be treated like any other participating country's squad

Bagchi stated that the Pakistan cricket team will be treated like any other team participating in the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

"We have seen these reports regarding the Pakistan cricket team's participation in the upcoming ICC World Cup to be hosted by India. Pakistan cricket team will be treated just like the cricket team of any other country participating in the ICC World Cup," he said.

#WATCH | MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says, "We have seen these reports regarding the Pakistan cricket team's participation in the upcoming ICC World Cup to be hosted by India. Pakistan cricket team will be treated just like the cricket team of any other country participating…

6.) Chinese ship at Colombo port in Sri Lanka

On being asked a question about a Chinese ship at Colombo port in Sri Lanka, the MEA spokesperson said, "I've seen reports of a Chinese ship there (at Colombo port in Sri Lanka). I'm not sure whether it is a warship or not. I will only say that having seen these reports, I would emphasize the government carefully monitors any development having a bearing on India's security interests and takes all necessary measures to defend them."