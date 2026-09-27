/India flags off first LNG train to cut diesel use by 40% – Here’s how it works

India has taken a step towards cleaner railway operations with the launch of its first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)-powered train in Gujarat. Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the train from Sabarmati Railway Station in Ahmedabad on Sunday (Sep 27) as part of a series of railway projects aimed at improving safety, capacity and fuel efficiency.

“These initiatives address environmental concerns, enhance passenger convenience, and bolster safety,” Shah said at the event.

How does the LNG train work?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The project involves converting two 1,400 HP Driving Power Cars at the Sabarmati Integrated Coaching Depot into diesel-LNG dual-fuel systems. Under the arrangement, LNG is expected to replace nearly 40 per cent of diesel consumption.

The shift is aimed at cutting fuel expenses while reducing emissions of carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter. The initiative is part of a broader push by Indian Railways to reduce its dependence on diesel.

Shah said diesel consumption by Indian Railways fell from 293 crore litres in 2015-16 to 108 crore litres in 2024-25. The government has set a target of bringing diesel consumption down to zero by 2030.

Kavach system to cover 404 km

The railway push in Ahmedabad also includes the rollout of the indigenous Kavach automatic train protection system across 404 km at an estimated cost of around Rs 411 crore. The project will cover 157 km of the Ahmedabad-Palanpur section and 247 km of the Ahmedabad-Samakhiyali section.

Kavach is designed to help prevent train collisions and overspeeding by automatically intervening when a train exceeds prescribed speed limits or a collision risk is detected.