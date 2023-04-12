India: Four soldiers killed in firing incident inside Bathinda Military Station

Four Army personnel were killed in a firing incident early Wednesday (April 12) morning at the Bathinda military station in the state of Punjab in India's northwest. The Indian Army said that the quick reaction teams were quickly activated after the incident at 4:35am (IST).

All the entry gates of the Army Cantt in Bathinda have been closed. In a statement after the incident, the Army said that a Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed.

The Indian Army released a statement noting that no other injuries to personnel or loss/damage to property were reported. "The area continues to be sealed off and joint investigations with Punjab Police are being coordinated to establish the facts of the case," the statement added.

The Army Chief General Manoj Pande briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the incident.

#WATCH | Visuals from outside Bathinda Military Station where four casualties have been reported in firing inside the station in Punjab; search operation underway pic.twitter.com/jgaaGVIdMS — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023 ×

All aspects including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back are being ascertained," the Indian army said, further adding that the families of jawans killed in the incident are being informed.

Punjab's Additional Director General of Police, SPS Parmar told the news agency PTI that it is not a "terrorist attack" and also it is not an "attack from outside". He said, "It is a fratricidal incident. We are in touch with the Army authorities."

Who is behind the firing incident?

Bathinda Police Station Cantt, Station House Officer, Gurdeep Singh spoke to the reporters as he said that nobody has been detained in connection with the incident so far. On being asked about who fired the gunshots, he said they have no information in this regard. The SHO also said that an FIR has been lodged.

He was also asked whether or not they had information about the missing rifle, the SHO said that the police got to know about the rifle Tuesday evening.

Bathinda's Senior Superintendent of Police, Gulneet Singh Khurana told reporters, "It is not a terror incident. It is an internal issue, it appears to be fratricidal issue. Our investigation teams have reached inside (military station) with all forensic equipment and they are conducting investigations. In-depth investigations are going on."

The Army said the area continues to be sealed off and joint investigations with the Punjab Police are being coordinated to establish facts of the case.

An Army statement also revealed that a joint investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Army and Punjab Police.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE