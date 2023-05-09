India: Fire breaks out at army base hospital in Delhi, no deaths reported

A fire broke out at an army base hospital in Delhi's cantonment area early Tuesday (May 9). The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call regarding the blaze at around 3.50 am, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire had started in the ICU ward near the oxygen store and plant on the ground floor. No casualty has been reported so far," a senior DFS official said, the news agency IANS reported. The blaze was brought under control.

"Most dreaded things in fire incidents, for firemen, are cylinder blasts, but team DFS has always taken risks to protect the lives & property of the citizens of Delhi. A fire in Base Hosptial, Cantt, was received, 5 fire units were rushed to the site, the team fought in the presence of cylinder," DFS chief Atul Garg said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and further details are awaited.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE