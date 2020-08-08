India exploring avenues to help Mauritius to deal with oil spill

India is exploring all avenues to help Mauritius to deal with the oil spill, following which the country declared a state of environmental emergency. The incident happened when a tanker MV Wakashio carrying over 4000 tonnes of fuel got stuck in a reef at Pointe d'Esny.

Indian government sources told WION, "This is an evolving situation and we are in regular touch with Mauritian authorities."

"We are ascertaining various requirements and exploring all avenues to offer all possible help for salvage operations and for environment protection concerns" the sources added.

Indian Oil (Mauritius) Ltd has already positioned a barge at the site to extend any assistance which may be needed in evacuating fuel oil from the vessel.

India and Mauritius share close ties.

On 30th July, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritius counterparty Pravind Jugnauth virtually inaugurated the new Supreme Court Building, which was built with India's assistance.

In October 2019, Prime Minister Modi and Mauritius PM had jointly inaugurated the Phase -I of the Metro Express Project and the new ENT Hospital project in Mauritius.