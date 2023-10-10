India: Enforcement Directorate raids AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan's properties over money laundering
The ED took action based on a First Information Report (FIR) filed by Delhi's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and another which was filed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)
India's Enforcement Directorate conducted searche at the premises owned by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Amanatullah Khan in connection with a money laundering case. The ED took action based on a First Information Report (FIR) filed by Delhi's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and another which was filed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The cases pertain to alleged corruption over appointments to the Delhi Waqf Board, which Khan chairs.
Khan, 49, faces allegations that he illegally recruited 32 persons for the Delhi Waqf Board violating norma and government guidelines.
It is also alleged that he indulged in corruption and favouritism.
The ACB arrested Khan last September in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board corruption case after recovery of alleged incriminating material and evidence. He was granted bail later.
Khan is a member of legislative assembly (MLA) representing Okhla constituency in the Delhi Assembly.
The ED searches are being undertaken under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The raids on Khan's premises came close on the heels of arrest of fellow AAP leader Sanjay Singh in connection with an alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
Singh, a member of Parliament's upper hou e Rajya Sabha, was arrested from his residence in New Delhi by the ED.
He was second prominent leader from AAP in another case, about the liquor policy. Another AAP leader, former Delhi helath mnister Satyendar Jain, was arrested in a separate case.
