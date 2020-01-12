India declares one-day state mourning on passing away of Sultan of Oman

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday announced one-day state mourning on January 13 on the passing away of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al Said, Sultan of Oman.

The Sultan breathed his last on Friday. Qaboos was one of the longest-serving rulers of the Middle East. He was 79 years old and had been keeping unwell for years. In early December, the Sultan spent a week in Belgium undergoing medical treatment.

"His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al Said, Sultan of Oman passed away. As a mark of respect, the Indian government has decided that there will be one day's state mourning on January 13 throughout India. The National flag to fly at half-mast and there will be no official entertainment on that day," the MHA release read.

Sultan Qaboos's cousin, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, was named as his successor yesterday.

In a televised address, Haitham vowed to pursue peace and development of Oman.

"We will continue to assist in resolving disputes peacefully," Haitham said.

