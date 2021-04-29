India covid crisis: Outpouring of solidarity by international community, says FS Shringla

Nearly 40 countries have come out to help India as it battles the devastating covid crisis, with a focus on getting liquid oxygen, oxygen generating equipment, tankers, and medicines. The assistance is a mix of a grant, procuring on the government to government basis, cooperates both international and India, and Indian community associations.

"There has been an outpouring of solidarity with India, the outpouring of assistance. Over 40 countries, integrated into supply chains globally, have been sourcing equipment..from their sources of supply," Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla told local reporters.

In the next few days, India is expected to get 550 oxygen generating plants, 4,000 oxygen concentrators, 10,000 oxygen cylinders and 17 cryogenic oxygen tankers.

India will also be getting 450,000 doses of Remdesivir from Gilead Sciences, 300,000 doses of Favipiravir from countries such as Russia and UAE. India is trying to procure Remdesivir from Egypt (400,000 doses), Bangladesh, Uzbekistan and UAE.

"What we want to make sure is that all this equipment that is consigned to India, the government of India is expeditiously cleared. There are blanket exemptions from the different taxes, custom duties they would have to normally undergo of such items are coming to India"

Large support is coming from the four countries of the gulf — UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia. A special cargo flight will come from UAE later today with ventilators and Favipiravir. The country will also ship 140 MT of liquid oxygen.

In addition to this, Bahrain will be sending 40 MT of assistance in the form of a gift. This shipment will be sent using Indian Navy ships already in the region and will arrive by tomorrow. When it comes to Kuwait, the country will send, 185 Metric Tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in seven ISO tanks of 20 MT capacity and three semi-trailers of 25 MT capacity each, 1,000 oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators. They have ALSI indicated that they would be able to refill the aforementioned ISO tanks/ semi-trailers at least seven times.

Bangladesh has also announced its support to India and will be sending 10,000 vials of injectable anti-viral, oral anti-viral, 30,000 PPE kits, and several thousand zinc, calcium, vitamin C and other necessary tablets.

A release from the country's foreign ministry said, "Bangladesh stands in solidarity with close neighbor India at this critical moment and is ready to provide and mobilise support in every possible way to save lives." In the neighborhood, Bhutan will be supplying 40 MT of liquid oxygen and Mauritius has gifted 200 oxygen concentrators.

The Norwegian government has announced a contribution of 2.4 mn USD towards COVID relief in India, to be channeled through the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). "We send our deepest sympathies and support to all our Indian friends...We stand with you in this time of crisis, with the hope that the second wave will recede soon," Norwegian Ambassador to India, Hans Jacob Frydenlund said.