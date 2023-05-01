India: Consumer panel takes on Byju’s and Shah Rukh Khan for “fraudulent behaviour”

Indian edtech firm Byju’s and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan have been asked to compensate an aspirant of the Indian Administration Service (IAS) for alleged “fraudulent behaviour” and “unfair trade practice”. The order was issued by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Indore, a city in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

The complainant woman, Priyanka Dixit, said she enrolled for the IAS coaching course with Byju’s after being influenced by its advertisement which featured Shah Rukh Khan. She paid INR 1.08 lakh in fees for the course in 2021. She was promised by the company that her course would start on January 14, 2021, but it never did. What did the commission say? The redressal commission asked Byju’s to return the full course fees to Priyanka along with 12 per cent annual interest. It also asked both Khan and Byju’s to give her INR 5,000 as litigation cost and INR 50,000 as compensation and mental agony. The commission also clarified that the local manager of Byju’s in Indore and actor Khan must pay the amount “jointly or severally” to Dixit.

The order released by the redressal commission read, “The woman complainant was encouraged to take admission in Byju’s coaching (course) by placing false and misleading online advertisements on behalf of the opposition parties. No coaching facility was provided after receiving the fee and despite assurance of refund of the amount, the fee was not refunded, which in itself is fraudulent behaviour and shows unfair trade practice.” Why was Shah Rukh Khan implicated in the case? As per Priyanka Dixit’s lawyer Suresh Kanga, consumers in India can rightfully sue even the people advertising the product. “As per provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, a person can file a complaint against a company for errors in services as well as against those advertising it”, Kanga said. Byju’s in hot water Byju’s has already run afoul of India’s prime economic intelligence agency Enforcement Directorate or ED for allegedly remitting abroad over INR 9,700 crore of the INR 28,000 crore it received as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) since 2011. The ED carried out searches at the premises of a Bengaluru firm linked to the edtech giant on Saturday. On the other hand, the Byju’s has termed it a routine enquiry.