India, China gear up for 19th round of Corps Commander talks amid ongoing border dispute

India and China are preparing for their 19th round of Corps Commander Level talks on Monday or August 14, scheduled to take place at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point in the Eastern Ladakh sector, ANI news agency reported citing defence sources.

“The Indian side would be led by Fire and Fury Corps Commander Lt Gen Rashim Bali for the talks with representatives of the Chinese military on August 14. Officials from Ministry of External Affairs and ITBP are also expected to be part of the talks The two sides are likely to discuss the issues related to DBO and CNN junction along with other matters. India would also be pressing for disengagement from the Eastern Ladakh front,” the sources told ANI.

Also Read | Ahead of BRICS summit, Russian envoy Babushkin advocates trading in national currencies

This comes as there have been continued tensions between India and China along their disputed border regions. One of the deadliest clashes occurred in June 2020, when a violent skirmish took place between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. This clash resulted in loss of lives of about 20 Indian soldiers.

The latest engagement, expected to take place on Monday, is aimed to address the military standoff between the two nations.

Three-year military standoff

A prolonged military standoff between India and China began in May 2020. It has led to a series of confrontations. The Chinese attempted to forcefully alter the status quo on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), resulting in tensions that have persisted for the past three years.

The meeting marks the resumption of talks after an approximate four-month interval with the most recent Corps Commander level meeting being held in April earlier this year.

Construction activities

There have been heightened construction activities along the border regions by both countries, aimed at reinforcing their positions. Military talks focusing on disengagement and de-escalation along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh commenced shortly after the initial confrontations between the Indian and Chinese forces.

Through previous talks, both sides managed to disengage from various confrontation points and relocate to new positions, aiming to prevent clashes and promote peaceful resolution.

ANI while quoting sources said that the Indian side is committed to achieving an amicable resolution while safeguarding its interests in the region. They added that in order to match the Chinese deployments opposite eastern Ladakh, India has stationed more than 50,000 troops in the area.

WATCH | No-Confidence Motion: PM Modi's NDA government wins trust vote in Parliament

In December 2022, the Indian military reportedly thwarted a Chinese army incursion attempt near Yang Tse, close to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here. ×