India calls for status quo at West Bank's Masafer Yatta

India has called for the status quo to be maintained in West Bank's Masafer Yatta. The area, in the southern West Bank, has a collection of Palestinian villages. In a recent ruling, an Israeli court ruled in favour of the state repurposing the region for Israeli military use. This impacts over 1000 Bedouin Palestinians in the area, who are now being evicted by Israelis. speaking at the security council on Thursday, Indian Diplomat, A Amarnath, said, "We are following the developments in Masafer Yatta with concern. Tensions have risen over the potential legal eviction of Palestinian families in the area, which includes children. We appeal for the status-quo to be maintained in Masafer Yatta in the interest of peace and stability."

Masafer Yatta comes under area C, which means it is under full Israeli military and civilian control. Under the Oslo pact, the West Bank is defined into areas A, B and C. Area A comes under full Palestinian control, Area B under joint Israeli and Palestinian control and Area C under full Israeli control.

Pointing to the clashes At Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque during Ramazan, an Indian Diplomat said it "illustrated the potential volatility surrounding the holy sites in Jerusalem" and "provocative actions or rhetoric must be avoided and the historic and legal status quo in the holy sites of Jerusalem must be respected and fully preserved." A large number of Indians visit Jerusalem, which among several holy sites also houses the Al Zawiyya Al Hindiyya — the Indian Hospice. The historic place is associated with the Indian Sufi saint Baba Farid and is located inside the Old City of Jerusalem.

Earlier this month, Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in Jenin Refugee Camp on West Bank. Both Israeli and Palestinian sides have blamed the other side for her death. New reports suggest she might have been killed during the Israeli firing. Her death caused a massive global outcry, UN security council calling for a fair and impartial investigation into her killing,

During the statement, Amarnath condemned the "violent attacks and the killing of civilians have continued in Palestine and Israel" which have "resulted in an increasingly high number of casualties, including women and children" calling for "immediate steps must be taken to ensure the complete cessation of violence." He also listed India's contribution to UNRWA or United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East. It is a UN agency that supports the relief and human development of Palestinian refugees. India has contributed $2 million over 4 years to the body, and in addition, pledged $5 million for UNRWA's program budget for this year.

