India calls for proper management of China-Hong Kong situation

India has called for a proper management of the China-Hong Kong situation, citing it has taken note of "several statements expressing concerns on these developments". India was making a statement at the third meeting at 44th Regular Session Human Rights Council.

“Given the large Indian community that makes the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China it is home, India has been keeping a close watch on recent developments", India's envoy to UN bodies in Geneva Rajiv Kumar Chander said.

He added, "We have heard several statements expressing concern on these developments. We hope the relevant parties will take into account these views and address them properly, seriously and objectively."

Beijing unveiled the details of the much-anticipated law late on Tuesday after weeks of uncertainty. Critics say the legislation is aimed at snuffing out dissent.

The new law will punish crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison, will see mainland security agencies in Hong Kong for the first time and allow for extradition to the mainland for trial.

Hong Kong police fired water cannon and tear gas and arrested nearly 200 people on Wednesday as protesters took to the streets in defiance of the new security legislation.