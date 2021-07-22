India calls abduction of Afghanistan envoy's daughter in Islamabad 'shocking'

India has termed the abduction of Afghan Envoy to Pakistan's daughter as "shocking".

Last Friday, Silsela Alikhil- daughter of Afghan ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil was abducted for few hours and tortured.

The spokesperson of India's ministry of external affairs Arindam Bagchi said, "this is, of course, a shocking incident."

The development has led to tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Kabul has recalled its envoy and senior diplomats from Islamabad as a reaction to the development.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan was also summoned by the Afghan Foreign ministry and a "strong protest" was lodged over the issue.

Meanwhile, adding to already tense ties Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said no abduction happened blamed India for distorting facts.

In reaction to this MEA spokesperson said, "this involves two other countries viz. Afghanistan and Pakistan, and usually we would not comment on it."

"Since the Interior Minister of Pakistan has dragged India into it, I would only like to say that even by their standards, Pakistan’s denial of the victim’s account is stooping to a new low," he added.

In the past, Indian diplomats have been harassed as well, which includes slowing down internet speed and knocking doors at 3 am in the morning.