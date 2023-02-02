India: Burglary reported in court in Goa, cash stolen

A burglary was reported in a court in the Indian state of Goa. A police officer said on Wednesday (February 1) that a thief allegedly entered the evidence room of the Judicial Magistrate First Class court in Goa's capital city of Panaji and fled with cash, the news agency IANS reported. "We have some leads... we are working on it. We are ascertaining the motive of the accused," North Goa Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan said.

Valsan said the suspect was someone who was well versed with the functioning of the court, adding there was no forced entry.

"CCTV footage suggests that it happened yesterday (Tuesday) evening. We think the suspect stayed back (after office hours) and went to the place where the old property cases (documents) have been kept. It implies the suspect was aware about these things," Valsan said. He added the suspect stole the new currency notes and not the old ones (before demonetisation).

The police officer also said that cops were ascertaining along with court authorities whether gold ornaments were also stolen. Citing the police, the IANS report said primarily it looked like the suspect wanted to steal valuables and documents. However, the police were probing the theft case from all angles including whether the suspect was keen to steal any court documents related to any case.

(With inputs from agencies)

