India budget 2024: PM Modi hails interim budget, oppn leaders criticise it. A look at the reactions

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget 2024-25 on Thursday (Feb 1). This budget comes months before the Lok Sabha election in the country. In her speech, Finance Minister Sitharaman said that the Modi government will be working towards making the country a 'Viksit (Advanced) Bharat' by 2047.

"The Indian economy has witnessed a profound positive transformation in the last ten years. The people of India are looking ahead to the future with hope and optimism," Sitharaman said.

Political leaders in the country have reacted to the budget. Here's a look at what they said:

> PM Modi: Hailing the interim budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the budget is inclusive and innovative. "It has confidence in continuity. It will empower all 4 pillars of Viksit Bharat- Yuva, Garib, Mahila and Kisan. This Budget gives the guarantee of making India a developed nation by 2047," Modi said. He added that the budget benefits every section of society and lays the foundation for a developed India.

> Amit Shah: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on X, "The budget speech sheds light on the milestones achieved by the Modi govt in the last 10 years on its journey to make Bharat the foremost nation in every sector during the Amrit Kaal. On the very foundation of these feats, the magnificent edifice of a Viksit Bharat is being built." #WATCH | PM Modi on interim Budget says, "Income-tax remission scheme will provide relief to 1 crore people from the middle class. In this budget, important decisions have been taken for the farmers."#Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/Lg2fRnMJS5 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024 × > Rajnath Singh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the news agency ANI, "This is an encouraging budget....We are fully confident that we will achieve the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047."

> Nitin Gadkari: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said the budget will speed up the country's development and increase employment. "Finance Minister's Budget is aimed to strengthen India's economic sector, in line with PM Modi's resolve to make India the third largest economy of the world," he said.

> Jyotiraditya Scindia: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia called the budget historic, adding the country has moved forward.

Oppn leaders criticise the budget

Several opposition leaders in the country including those from the Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticised the interim budget.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "It was one of the shortest speeches on record in the Budget. Not very much came out of it. As usual a lot of rhetorical language, and very little concrete on implementation...She (Nirmala Sitharaman) talked about foreign investment without acknowledging that that investment has come down significantly." #WATCH | On Interim Budget 2024-25, AAP MP Swati Maliwal says, "This is a disappointing budget. Inflation and unemployment are at their peak in the country but there is nothing about it in the budget...It is a disappointing budget for the common people." pic.twitter.com/9Ksu1BZ7AS — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024 × Tharoor added that Sitharaman talked about many things which are couched in vague language like 'confidence' and 'hope' and soon. But when it comes to hard figures, very few figures are available, he said.

"What's worrying is that there is a budget deficit of Rs 18 lakh crores. This means that the government is borrowing for its expenditure. This number is only going to increase next year," Congress MP Manish Tewari said. #WATCH | On Interim Budget 2024-25, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "It was one of the shortest speeches on record in the Budget. Not very much came out of it. As usual a lot of rhetorical language, very little concrete on implementation...She talked about foreign investment… pic.twitter.com/x0AhgGSlQ4 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024 × Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the budget was nothing but to woo people in the upcoming election.

"Unfortunately, the finance minister is talking about the achievements of the last ten years. It is a temporary budget. Even then it is not giving any vision...The unemployment position in the country is alarming and nothing is mentioned about this...It is only an eloquent speech made by the finance minister...," Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP NK Premachandran told ANI.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the budget was hollow and there was nothing for the country's youth, women and farmers.