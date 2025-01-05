In a weird incident, a bride left the wedding midway on the pretext of a visit to the washroom and disappeared along with the jewellery and cash, leaving the groom and his family shocked.

The incident took place at the wedding venue, a Shiv Temple, in Gorakhpur’s Bharohiya in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh (UP). The 40-year-old groom, Kamlesh Kumar, was marrying for the second time after losing his first wife, according to an NDTV report.

Reportedly, Kamlesh, a farmer from Govindpur village of Sitapur district, also in UP, had paid Rs 30,000 in commission to the woman who had acted as a mediator to find this match for him.

The bride arrived at the temple with her mother for the wedding as planned, while Kamlesh and his family had also reached for the rituals that started place on Friday (Jan 3). According to Kamlesh, he gifted the woman sarees, jewellery, and beauty products besides bearing all the expenses of the wedding.

As per reports, after the rituals started, the bride excused herself, saying she needed to go to the bathroom. However, things took a shocking turn when she never returned. Meanwhile, her mother also disappeared from the temple.

Kamlesh approached the media after the incident and shared his agony. According to the police, no complaint has been lodged so far by Kamlesh or his family in this matter.

“I just wanted to rebuild my family but ended up losing everything,” Kamlesh told mediapersons.

According to the Superintendent of Police, South in Gorakhpur, Jitendra Kumar, no complaint was filed at the local police station. However, if someone lodges a complaint, the matter will be investigated, he added.

In another unusual incident last month, a groom in UP called off his wedding over the delay in serving food. Allegedly, he left the bride and her family stranded at the venue. What’s even more shocking is that later on the same day, he got married to his cousin.

A complaint was filed by the bride and her parents, who also gave Rs 1.5 lakh to the man’s family hours before the wedding. A written agreement was later signed by both families that Rs 1.61 lakh would be given to the woman’s family.

