A US woman from Los Angeles, who self-proclaimed herself as a "human Barbie", claimed that she would receive a blood transfusion from her 23-year-old son to remain young. The 47-year-old Marcela Iglesias has spent around $100,000 on multiple cosmetic procedures over the years.

She said that her son Rodrigo is ready to give her his blood which might help in rejuvenating her cells.

Iglesias told the New York Post, "Blood transfusion is the new era of maintaining young cells in your system especially when it comes from your son or daughter." She further added to her statement that her mother would also receive the blood.

"Rodrigo is very aware of how the procedure is performed and all the benefits of it. He is excited about the idea of helping his grandmother, too," she told the Post.

Iglesias said that she came to know about this procedure while going for stem cell therapy. She found out that there are many benefits of receiving cells from a younger donor and the procedure becomes much more effective if the donor is "your own son".

Iglesias told the Post, "Blood transfusions bring fresh red blood cells to carry oxygen through your body. Plasma carries proteins and clotting factors, perfect for helping with bleeding or healing."

She further added, "I have been told that your body welcomes this boost like a traveller quenched by a sip of water after a long journey. In the end, I should be left feeling stronger, steadier and more supported."

She has planned to get the procedure done early in 2025 and is currently on the lookout for a doctor who can get that done.

'What's wrong with these people?'

The internet blew the moment it came to know about Iglesias's plan.

One social media user wrote, "Dear Rodrigo, when you realise that you need therapy to deal with your mother's issues, please reach out." Another wrote, "What's wrong with these people?"