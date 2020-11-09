India backs Maldives' Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid's candidature for UNGA president

India has backed the candidature of Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid for the President of United Nations General Assembly for 2021-22 period.

Speaking in Male, India's foreign secretary Harsh Shringla Said, "We feel that the Maldives should play a more prominent role in the UN. In this context, I am happy to reiterate the commitment made by our External Affairs Minister earlier during the Virtual Meeting with Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid that India will support his candidature for Presidency of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly next year."

The post of president of UNGA is voted on a yearly basis by all the 192 members of the core UN body. Among South Asian states, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh nationals have been UNGA President in the past. Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan nationals have not UNGA president ever.

Also read: With focus on development projects, India-Maldives to sign MOUs; discuss COVID crisis

The Indian Foreign Secretary explained, "With his vast diplomatic experience and leadership qualities, Foreign Minister Shahid has the best credentials to preside over the General Assembly in these tumultuous times.".

Adding, "his Presidency will also provide greater visibility to the Maldives. We are happy that his term will coincide with our membership of the United Nations Security Council for 2021-22. We look forward to working closely with the Maldives in the United Nations."

India's support to the Maldives shows New Delhi's close ties with Male. Both sides have seen increased engagement, especially with support extended by India during the COVID crisis.

In June, Turkish Diplomat Volkan Bozkir was elected President of the forthcoming session of the UN General Assembly. India's Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit in 1953 was the first women President of the body.