/India attends Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in Pakistan

The 12th meeting of the heads of border services of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) held in Islamabad was attended by India on Friday (July 17). The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Along with India, the heads and representatives of the border services of the Republic of Belarus, , the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the People's Republic of China, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan, the Republic of Uzbekistan, and the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) also attended the meeting.

What was discussed?

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According to the press release shared by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, "The participants exchanged information and assessments regarding the situation along the international borders of the SCO Member States, as well as trends and forecasts relating to its development."

The SCO meet "discussed and approved the results of the Joint Border Operation "Solidarity-2025", conducted by the border services of the competent authorities of the SCO Member States."

It also "Considered and approved the plan for the preparation and conduct of the Joint Border Operation "Solidarity-2026".