India: At least three ‘village volunteers’ killed, five others injured after violence in Manipur

The violence in the Indian state of Manipur continues. At least three “village volunteers” were killed and five others injured after an exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen in the Bishnupur district, said the police, on Sunday (July 2). Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh went to the spot where the incident occurred to take stock of the situation. What do we know about the recent incident? The shooting incident, as per the local police, took place on Saturday night when “village volunteers” were guarding the area in a makeshift bunker, reported PTI. The recent incident took place in the Khoijumantabi village. Initially, the police found two bodies while the third one was recovered sometime later.

Additionally, some of the five were injured due to the shootout which is said to have lasted for hours. Some people who were also reported to be in serious condition were taken to a hospital in Imphal. Meanwhile, an association of the Hmar community said that one of those killed by “terrorists” were from their tribe.

Hmar Students’ Association, in a statement, said, “We request the central government to provide increased security measures and support to the Kuki-Hmar-Zomi-Mizo community.”

This comes as the state has been facing one of its worst ethnic flare-ups in recent decades which broke out between the valley-majority Meitei and the hill-majority Kuki tribe nearly two months ago. More than 100 people lost their lives due to the fighting. Kuki groups withdraw roadblocks on Manipur NH 2 In what is being described as a major development in the state, United Peoples’ Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO), two prominent Kuki umbrella organisations, on Sunday, announced that they are lifting the roadblocks on National Highway 2 in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.

In a joint statement, the organisations said, that given India’s Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s “deep concern to restore peace and harmony in the State and alleviate the plight of people in general,” they have decided to lift the blockade with “immediate effect to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities in the State.”

They added, “The decision was taken after wide ranging consultations with Civil Society Organisations, village chiefs, youth and women leaders on several occasions.” Manipur CM visits the site of the incident CM N Biren Singh who had offered to resign, earlier this week, visited the site of the incident, on Sunday to take stock of the situation as well as interact with the locals. #WATCH | Manipur CM Biren Singh inspects the on-ground situation at the hills adjoining Bishnupur-Churachandpur today.



(Video source: CMO of Manipur) pic.twitter.com/6RZuRruGRa — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023 × Meanwhile, the government also announced that curfew will be relaxed on July 3 from 5:00 am to 6:00 pm (local time) in all areas of Imphal West district.



