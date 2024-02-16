India: At least one dead, more than 20 injured amid violence in Manipur's Churachandpur

At least one person reportedly died during clashes between security forces and hundreds of people in Manipur, a state in northeast India. The incident happened on Thursday (Feb 15) in Churachandpur district, which is dominated by Kuki-Zo tribes.

People in large numbers took to the streets to protest against the suspension of a head constable after his selfie with "armed miscreants" went viral.

The Manipur Police posted on social media platform X: "Mob numbering approx. 300–400 attempted to storm the office of SP CCP today, pelting stones, etc. The SF [security forces] including the RAF [Rapid Action Force], is responding appropriately by firing tear gas shells to control the situation. Things are under watch..."

As per the police, the protesters are apparently asking the officials to reinstate the head constable, Siamlalpaul, who took the selfie in a bunker of "armed miscreants" and "village defence volunteers" on a hilltop.

The suspension order by the Churachandpur Superintendent of Police Shivanand Surve said, "A departmental inquiry is being contemplated against Siamlalpaul of Churachandpur district police, as a clip has gone viral on social media showing him making a video with armed men on February 14."

Mob attacks police training college

India-based news agency PTI reported that a large number of "village volunteers" allegedly attempted to barge into the Manipur Police Training College at Pangei in Imphal East district on Tuesday evening. The training college has a big inventory of firearms and one person was killed as security personnel opened fire to control the crowd. He was identified as 24-year-old Okram Sanaton.

According to the news agency, the volunteers had previously stated on social media that they required more guns to repel invaders during the shootout on the Khamenlok ridge.

Manipur violence

Last year in May, violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts aimed at protesting the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. As per official data, nearly 200 people have lost their lives and hundreds have been injured.

In another incident, some armed miscreants stole firearms from the 5th Indian Reserve Battalion at Thengu Chingjin in Imphal East.