India: At least 26 killed as tractor-trolley carrying devotees falls into pond in Kanpur

Tractor-trolley transporting worshippers toppled and fell into a pond close to a village, leaving at least 26 people dead and several others injured in the Kanpur district of India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

The worshippers rode in the tractor-trolley to the Chandrika Devi temple in Fatehpur. They were all residents of Kortha village, which is within the Sadh police circle. About 40 individuals were riding in the car. Between Sadh and Gambhirpur, the trolley overturned while making its way back and fell into a roadside pond.

The injured were taken urgently to a community health centre (CHC) in Bhitargaon. Senior officials and police have arrived at the scene and are directing the rescue effort.

Distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap in Kanpur. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. Prayers with the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 1, 2022 ×

उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर में हुआ सड़क हादसा अत्यंत दुःखद व हृदय को व्यथित करने वाला है। स्थानीय प्रशासन घायलों को उपचार देने में जुटा है। इस घटना में जिन लोगों ने अपनों को खोया है उनकी इस अपूरणीय क्षति पर संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर उनके परिजनों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 1, 2022 ×

जनपद कानपुर में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना अत्यंत हृदय विदारक है।



जिलाधिकारी एवं अन्य वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को तत्काल मौके पर पहुंचकर युद्ध स्तर पर राहत व बचाव कार्य संचालित करने तथा घायलों के समुचित उपचार की व्यवस्था करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।



घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 1, 2022 ×

प्रिय प्रदेश वासियो,



मेरी अपील है कि ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली का उपयोग सिर्फ कृषि कार्यों और माल ढुलाई के लिए ही करें। इससे सवारियों की ढुलाई कदापि न करें।



जीवन अमूल्य है, कृपया लापरवाही न बरतें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 1, 2022 ×

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath have expressed their sorrow over the tragic incident.

PM Modi said in a tweet, "Distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap in Kanpur. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. Prayers with the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected."

"The road accident in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh is very sad and heart-wrenching. The local administration is providing treatment to the injured. I express my condolences on the irreparable loss of those who have lost their loved ones in this incident. May God give strength to his family to bear this loss," Shah said in a tweet.

The chief minister has instructed officials to provide proper treatment to those injured in the accident. Yogi Adityanath also appealed to people to not carry passengers on a tractor-trolley. WATCH WION LIVE HERE

