India: At least 22 killed after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand; rescue operations underway

At least 22 people were confirmed killed in a tragic bus accident after it fell into a gorge in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand on Sunday (June 5), India-based news agency ANI reported citing officials.

The bus reportedly with 28 pilgrims fell into the gorge near Damta region in Uttarkashi district. The local administration noted that the bus was carrying people from Madhya Pradesh - a state in central India.

As reported by news agencies, some are still missing.

While responding to the tragic accident, India's Home Minister Amit Shah said he had spoken to the state chief minister about the incident. He further stated that rescue operations were ongoing with the injured being taken to the nearest hospital.

"The National Disaster Response Force is also reaching the spot soon," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the district administration to carry out relief and rescue work expeditiously. ANI report stated that he has given instructions to make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reacted to the incident. He said, "Bus accident of pilgrims from Panna on Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is unfortunate. I've spoken with CM PS Dhami."

"A team from Delhi has been rushed to Uttarakhand for relief and rescue operation. I'm myself going to Dehradun tonight," he added.

