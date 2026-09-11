/'India at forefront of fight against terrorism': PM Modi remembers 9/11 victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (Sep 11) paid tributes to the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks in the US on its 25th anniversary. While paying tributes, he highlighted how terrorism has claimed several lives across the world and one of its worst victims has been India.

"25 years on from the horrific 9/11 attacks, we remember and honour the victims and stand in solidarity with the families whose lives were forever changed. Terrorism has claimed countless lives around the world. As a victim of cross-border terrorism, India has been at the forefront of this fight for several decades," Modi said in a post on X.

In his post Modi called India a "victim of cross-border terrorism", and said that his country will continue to fight terrorism in all its forms.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"As a victim of cross-border terrorism, India has been at the forefront of this fight for several decades," wrote Modi

"While the threat keeps evolving, our resolve and opposition to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations remain unwavering. We stand in solidarity with all efforts to combat this scourge," he added.