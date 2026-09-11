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'India at forefront of fight against terrorism': PM Modi remembers 9/11 victims

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 16:50 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 16:50 IST
'India at forefront of fight against terrorism': PM Modi remembers 9/11 victims

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photograph: (ANI)

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In his post Modi called India a "victim of cross-border terrorism", and said that his country will continue to fight terrorism in all its forms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (Sep 11) paid tributes to the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks in the US on its 25th anniversary. While paying tributes, he highlighted how terrorism has claimed several lives across the world and one of its worst victims has been India.

"25 years on from the horrific 9/11 attacks, we remember and honour the victims and stand in solidarity with the families whose lives were forever changed. Terrorism has claimed countless lives around the world. As a victim of cross-border terrorism, India has been at the forefront of this fight for several decades," Modi said in a post on X.

In his post Modi called India a "victim of cross-border terrorism", and said that his country will continue to fight terrorism in all its forms.

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"As a victim of cross-border terrorism, India has been at the forefront of this fight for several decades," wrote Modi

"While the threat keeps evolving, our resolve and opposition to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations remain unwavering. We stand in solidarity with all efforts to combat this scourge," he added.

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He also voiced India's unwavering resolve to counter terrorism saying, “While the threat keeps evolving, our resolve and opposition to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations remain unwavering. We stand in solidarity with all efforts to combat this scourge.”

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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