India and Iraq agree to boost security ties during National Security Adviser Qasem's visit

India and Iraq have strengthened their security ties during the visit of Iraq's National Security Adviser (NSA) Qasem AI-Araji to India. The visit marked the first cabinet minister-level visit from Iraq to India in seven years. Both sides have agreed to enhance defence cooperation, counter-terrorism efforts, and strengthen security linkages. On Friday, Indian NSA Ajit Doval and the Iraqi NSA held extensive discussions on vast areas of mutual interest and exchanged views on recent developments in their respective regions.

Apart from security ties, India and Iraq also have a strong economic relationship, with Iraq being the largest supplier of oil to India since 2017 and the fifth-largest trade partner of India. Indian companies have significant opportunities in the upstream, mid, and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry in Iraq.

During his visit, the Iraqi NSA visited Bharat Electronics Limited to witness examples of the "Make in India" initiative and interacted with Indian defence industry leaders.

India organised an Artificial Limb Fitment Camp at Al Kafeel Hospital in Karbala in November-December 2018 which was very well received. Prosthetic limbs/Jaipur Foot were provided to more than 600 amputees on a charity basis.

A second camp is being planned shortly. It is estimated that around 33,000 Iraqis travel to India, mostly for medical treatment, fetching an estimated $170 million to Indian hospitals, second after Bangladesh.

There is also a historical connection between the peoples of the two countries. Many Indian pilgrims visit the holy shrines in Najaf and Karbala and that of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani in Baghdad every year. The visit of the Iraqi NSA to India paves way for increased cooperation and engagement between the two countries, not only in the area of security but also in various other sectors.