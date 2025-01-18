Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered the constitution of an inter-ministerial team to visit a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to ascertain the causes of 16 deaths in three incidents in the past six weeks.

Advertisment

The team will be headed by a senior Union home ministry officer and consist of experts from the ministries of health and family welfare, agriculture, chemicals and fertilisers, and water resources, according to an official statement.

The team will also be assisted by experts from animal husbandry, food safety, and forensic science labs.

Also read: Six army personnel injured in mine blast in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir

Advertisment

The central team will proceed on Sunday and, in collaboration with the local administration, also work on providing immediate relief as well as taking precautionary measures to prevent such incidents in the future, according to the statement.

Experts from some of the most reputable institutions in the country have been arranged to manage the situation and understand the causes of the deaths.

Also read: Jammu and Kashmir: Security Grid tightened ahead of winters, forces have input about infiltration attempts

Advertisment

At least 16 people have died of a mysterious illness in the Budhal village of Rajouri district in the past 45 days.

Also read: Jammu and Kashmir records least rainfall in 50 years, Jhelum level lowest ever

People complained of fever, pain, nausea, and loss of consciousness before dying within days of their admission to hospitals. A girl continues to remain critical.

Earlier, a Jammu and Kashmir government spokesperson said investigations and samples empirically indicated that the incidents were not due to a communicable disease of bacterial or viral origin and that there is no public health angle.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.