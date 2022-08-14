Independence Day 2022: Is today India's 76th or 75th Independence Day?

India is commemorating its Independence Day today, August 15th. Citizens' emotions are overflowing with patriotism. To commemorate this historic day, several monuments and government offices have been draped in the tricolour.

Har Ghar Tiranga has been a successful campaign, with the Department of Posts, India selling over 10 million Indian flags.

At 7.30 a.m., Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the people of India.

However, as every year, we are confronting a math-related conundrum ahead of the celebration.

Which Independence Day exactly is it?India will mark 75 years of independence from British rule this year, which has added to the confusion.

Which year's Independence Day is it, the 75th or the 76th?

So here's the solution: on August 15, 1947, India earned its long-fought independence from British domination after more than 200 years.

This implies that India celebrated its first year of independence on August 15, 1948, 10 years later on August 15, 1957, twenty years later in 1967, and seventy years later in 2017.

As a result, India will commemorate 75 years of freedom from British control in 2022.

However, counting the number of Independence Days celebrated in India since August 15, 1947, which would be deemed the first, the total will be 76.

