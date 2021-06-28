Incidents of violence go up in Kashmir valley days after all-party meet

Incidents of violence across the Kashmir valley have increased after all-party meet of Jammu and Kashmir politicians with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting had mostly stressed on restoring the democratic set-up in the union territory.

Three major attacks and killings have taken place in the last few days after the meet. On Sunday, a cop, along with his wife and daughter, was killed in cold blood by Jaish terrorists who entered their house in Tral area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir. The Jammu and Kashmir Police SPO was identified as Fayaz Ahmad.

Police said that two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists involved in the incident have been identified. One is a local while the other one is said to be a foreigner.

"Two terrorists came late evening and knocked on the door of Fayaz Ahmad and started indiscriminate firing on them. Two terrorists are behind the attack, one is a foreigner. We are in search of attackers," said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police

Earlier, a grenade was lobbed by terrorists in Srinagar's Barbarshah area on Saturday afternoon. A civilian was killed in the attack while three others were injured in the same incident.

Meanwhile, In South Kashmir's Shopian district, One terrorist was killed while another one surrendered during an encounter on Friday. Both the terrorists belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba. One AK-56 Rifle was recovered from the surrendered militant.

"One terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter. Meanwhile, the family members of the other trapped terrorist were called to the encounter site to persuade the other one to surrender. It was due to the great efforts and utmost patience of police, security forces and repeated surrender appeals with the help of his family members, the trapped terrorist identified as Sahil Ramzan Dar son of Mohammad Ramzan Dar resident of Beminipora linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT ultimately surrendered and laid down his arms before the joint security forces. As per Police records, Sahil Ahmad was active since March 2021," said JK Police in a release.

A top LeT commander Nadeem Abrar was arrested in Srinagar's Parimpora area today. He was travelling in a car. Nadeem was involved in many killings of security forces.

However, Jammu and Kashmir has been put on high alert after these incidents. Security has been increased across the valley. The IG Kashmir took a high-level emergency security meeting in Srinagar to discuss the security of airports and security installations.

An encounter also started in Srinagar's Maloora Area. Two militants were trapped and firing was on from both sides when this report was filed.