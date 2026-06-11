/In a first, Russia's INNOPROM Expo for Industrial Tech to be held in India

Russia's Ministry of Industry & Trade and India's Ministry of Commerce & Industry will be jointly organising the INNOPROM International Industrial Technology Exhibition in India, ahead of the India-hosted 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit this year, offering a platform that brings together manufacturers and buyers from around the world.

This would mark the first time that the INNOPROM Expo is being held in India, and it is aimed at expanding trade and industrial cooperation with India, said Valerii Khodzhaev, Russian Consul General in Chennai, Southern India. Over the past 5 years, the volume of India-Russia trade has increased almost 7 times, with the trade turnover exceeding $60 billion bythe end of2025.

Speaking at the Russian National Day event in Chennai, Khodzhaev said that the launch of INNOPROM in India reflects the exhibition’s consistent strategy to expand its international footprint and strengthen global industrial and trade cooperation. INNOPROM India expo will be taking place at the Bharat Mandapam Exhibition and Convention Centre in New Delhi, between 9thand 11thSeptember. He highlighted that the event would feature products and technologies from various domains, such as mechanical engineering, mining, metallurgy, chemicals, information technology, pharmaceuticals, medical technologies, and other industries.

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"India has been selected as a new venue for INNOPROM due to the strategic importance of our bilateral cooperation. With a nominal GDP exceeding USD 4 trillion and a population of approximately 1.5 billion people, India represents one of the world's largest markets for industrial products, technologies, and investment projects. At the same time, India remains one of Russia’s key economic partners: over the past five years, bilateral trade has increased nearly sevenfold, and total trade turnover exceeded $60 billion in 2025. The exhibition is intended to further strengthen cooperation, promote joint projects, and expand industrial and commercial ties between the two nations," he added.

On the growing bilateral trade, he said that both sides are committed to achieving the goal of $100 billion trade by 2030, as well as the set objectives in the fields of investment and manufacturing, nuclear and traditional energy, space and civil aviation, shipbuilding and railways, digital and bio-technology, agriculture and rare earth minerals, mobility and logistics.

He emphasised that Southern Indian states, including Tamil Nadu, are deeply woven into the fabric of bilateral cooperation, with many jointly implemented projects such as the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant and Chennai-Vladivostok maritime corridor. Notably, Unit-3 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power plant is expected to be commissioned in the ongoing financial year, while work continues on the construction of Units-4,5,6.