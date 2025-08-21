/IMD issue ‘Yellow’ alert for Mumbai, several local trains back on schedule as rainfall set to ease over next 3 days

After days of intense and incessant downpours that flooded Mumbai and disrupted road, rail, and air traffic, the city saw relief on Thursday as rainfall eased significantly with no overnight showers, according to a report by the Indian news agency PTI. In response, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a ‘yellow alert’ from a 'red alert' for the city.

The IMD data show that between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Wednesday, the Santacruz station witnessed only 9.8 mm of rain while the Colaba coastal observatory experienced a mere 0.4 mm of rain. And downpour is expected to reduce over Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra from Thursday onwards, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over north Konkan (including Mumbai) and isolated heavy rainfall over the areas for 3 days.

On Wednesday late evening, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that the situation in rain-soaked Mumbai and other parts of the state is under control as the city witnessed respite from continuous rains that affected the daily life of the city. He also assured that all required precautions regarding disaster management are being taken as NDRF and SDRF jawans are deployed in the areas that are being lashed by heavy rains.

According to a report by ETV Bharat, local train services on the Harbour line (CSMT-Panvel route) of the Central Railway resumed from 3 am on Wednesday after 15 hours of disruption, bringing relief for commuters. I addition, schools and colleges were also opened after a rain-enforced holiday.

However, a few commuters raised a concern regarding some delays in suburban services on the Central Railway and Western Railway. The official also confirmed that the buses of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking are running normally.

Waterlogging in Mumbai: Which areas are worst affected this week?

The affected areas due to heavy rain in Mumbai include Sion and Santacruz (Golibar Area), Hindmata (Dadar) & King Circle, Vikhroli, Marol, Chakala (Andheri), Powai, Mulund, Chembur, Borivali, Dadar, and Goregaon (near Oberoi Mall).

Additionally, several areas in Thane, Raigad, and other districts in Maharashtra have also been flooded, and the municipal council's office in Gadchiroli has turned into a pond.

Mumbai Flights and Traffic: How are transport services affected due to rains?

Along with waterlogging which has paralysed several parts of the city, also forced cancellations of suburban train services and several airlines, including IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air, and Air India cautioning passengers about possible flight delays and disruptions.

More than 250 flights were delays and several were cancelled, while a dozen were diverted to different cities. At least 12 flights were diverted to Surat, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad. A total of 90 arrivals were disrupted, resulting in delays, as per the flight monitoring portal FlightRadar24.