/IIT Kharagpur finds a way to prevent student suicide crisis amid increasing campus tragedies - Here's what they will do

In a move aimed at preventing students from committing suicide, IIT Kharagpur has taken several decisions. This comes after a fourth-year undergraduate student was found hanging in his room at Rajendra Prasad Hall of Residence this month.

One of those decisions includes installing smaller ceiling fans in hostel rooms to make them unusable for self-harm, a senior institute official said on Thursday (July 31).

Moreover, not just this, the college will also focus on dealing with students' emotional distress and preventing campus tragedies. They will also hold interactions with parents of boarders every alternate month.

"Apart from taking steps like reaching out to students on campus 24x7, interaction with parents of boarders every alternate month and 'campus mothers' programme, and having permanent psychiatrists, we are also exploring steps like scaling down size of ceiling fans so that it cannot be used for any other purpose," Institute Director Suman Chakraborty told Indian news agency PTI.

Chakraborty continued that, however, this is not an alternative to addressing mental health issues.

"But to avoid certain situations triggered by sudden impulses to self-destruct oneself, when none may be around, during a certain moment," he added.

The director stressed that the absence or presence of tools to cause self-harm can make a crucial difference in critical moments.

He further explained, "We are mulling to replace fans of all the 21 hostels, housing around 16,000 students, with smaller ones in phases", adding, "Can't give a timeline immediately."

Chakraborty also said that with 20,000 students and 15 mental health experts, it is physically not possible to cater to the needs of the students. Hence, the college needs technological intervention.

The college authorities have also reached out to students by pasting QR codes on the doors of hostel rooms, which read, "Let's talk! ‘Scan to connect' and ‘Every problem has a solution."

Get help & support for suicide