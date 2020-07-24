ICMR, Norwegian researchers trying to identify coronavirus cases from cough sounds using AI

A wing of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and a healthcare initiative formed by Indian and Norwegian governments have launched a study to detect coronavirus infection from cough sounds of people using artificial intelligence (AI), an official said.

Also Read: India adds record 49,310 coronavirus cases in single day

A mobile App has been developed by Norway-India Partnership Initiative, in which people who are not infected by the virus are recording their cough sound, while researchers have collected such sounds from COVID-19 patients.

An analysis using AI will be conducted on the mixed database of cough sound samples to find out a coronavirus infected person, Director of Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Dr Sanghamitra Pati, said on Friday.

The RMRC of Bhubaneswar is a permanent research centre of ICMR. "A similar study was conducted in case of x-ray analysis of pneumonia patients in the past. The goal was to identify which is the x-ray of a pneumonia case and which is not," Pati said.

People of Odisha have started participating in the study using the App, she said.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said at 864 cases and less than 21 deaths per million population, India has one of the world's lowest COVID-19 infection and death rate underlying that the recovery rate among coronavirus-infected patients in the country is 63.45 per cent and the mortality is 2.3 per cent.

These remarks were made by Vardhan at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Health Ministers' Digital Meet held digitally, the health ministry said.

According to the ministry's statement, Vardhan emphasised on how the Indian traditional system of medicine has also contributed substantially in boosting the immunity of general population during COVID-19.

"There is currently no institutional mechanism within SCO to discuss cooperation in traditional medicine that has the potential to fulfil the WHO Traditional Medicine Strategy 2014-2023 and also reinforce the effective implementation of the joint statement on cooperation in combating epidemics signed at the Qingdao Summit in 2018," the statement quoted him as saying.

"This is in spite of such complementary medicine systems being widely practised in all member states of our SCO," he said and proposed the setting up of a new sub-group on traditional medicine under the existing institutional meetings of the SCO health ministers.

Expressing his condolences at the loss of lives across the world due to COVID 19, Vardhan described the India's political commitment to contain the pandemic and spoke on how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "personally monitored the situation and ensured a pre-emptive, pro-active and graded response to prevent the deadly virus from spreading".

He explained that a series of actions were initiated in a graded way that included issuing of travel advisories, point-of-entry surveillance, community-based surveillance, enhancement of laboratory and hospital surge capacities, wide dissemination of technical guidelines on managing different aspects of disease outbreak and communicating risk to the public.

"The consecutive lockdowns provided India with much required time and opportunity to build up on technical knowhow, laboratory capacities, hospital infrastructure and also to build up its pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical interventions," Vardhan said.

