/Ice Cricket Premier League grows bigger in North Kashmir’s Gurez

The sixth edition of the Gurez Ice Cricket Premier League has grown significantly this year, with the Indian Army expanding participation by introducing more teams and players, turning it into a major sporting event in North Kashmir’s Gurez sector of Bandipora district.

Held amid extreme winter conditions, with nearly five feet of snow and sub-zero temperatures, the snowbound region has transformed into a hub of excitement and adventure. Players compete in cricket matches played entirely on ice, while hundreds of local youngsters brave the cold to witness the unique spectacle.

A total of 32 teams from the remote villages of Gurez and Tulail are taking part in the tournament. The primary objective of the league is to promote winter sports in areas that remain completely snow-covered and cut off from the rest of the region during harsh winters.

The Indian Army has been organising the ice cricket tournament for the past six years, despite heavy snowfall and challenging terrain. Over the years, the event has continued to grow in scale and popularity. In previous editions, visuals from the tournament caught international attention, with renowned cricketers sharing and praising the initiative on social media.

Recently, Gurez was awarded the title of one of the best offbeat destinations in the country. With initiatives like winter sports and ice cricket, the region is steadily gaining recognition at both national and international levels.

The competition is as fierce as the weather, with significant rewards on the line to encourage local talent. The winners will be awarded ₹50,000, while the runner-up team will receive ₹30,000. Additionally, to celebrate individual excellence throughout the tournament, a cash prize of ₹2,000 is given to the 'Man of the Match' in every single game, ensuring that every performance counts in this winter extravaganza hosted by the Indian Army.

The final of the tournament will be held on February 16.