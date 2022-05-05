'Humble and simple person': Nepali singer posts photo with Rahul Gandhi

While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in Nepal for a friend's wedding, a photo of him in a nightclub partying with a lady went viral on social media two days ago.

The BJP has chastised him for attending the wedding of his friend Sumnima Udas, the daughter of a Nepali ambassador who backs Nepal's claim to parts of Uttarakhand.

A fresh photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has appeared on social media, which was shared by a Nepali singer.



Saraswoti Khatri, a Nepali musician, posted the photo on Twitter while recounting her meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Posting the photo on the microblogging platform, "Music has the power to bring all people together. I had an honor to sing few songs for Honorable member of Indian Parliament member Mr Rahul Gandhi ji yesterday evening. I found him such humble & simple person. Thanks to Sumnima ji, Nima Ji for this opportunity."

According to her post, the singer was present at Sumnima Udas' wedding and even played for the guests.

The post comes in the wake of the BJP's repeated attacks on Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of having "only links with those who challenge India's territorial integrity."

On Wednesday, BJP IT convener Amit Malviya opened fire on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, raising questions about his trip to Nepal.

"Rahul Gandhi was supposedly at the wedding of Sumnima Udas, a Nepali diplomat's daughter, who actively supports Nepal's claim over regions of India's Uttarakhand. From China to Nepal, why does Rahul have ties only with those who are challenging India's territorial integrity?" Malviya tweeted.

However, several people took potshots at Rahul Gandhi after his footage from a nightclub went viral.