How National Digital Health Mission and Health ID card will benefit people: Everything you want to know

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the launch of National Digital Health Mission which aims to supply every Indian with a novel health ID that will store every individual's medical records.

The Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech said the mission will help every Indian in getting treatment in health facilities spread across the country.

"From today, a big campaign is being launched in which technology will play a big role. The National Digital Health Mission is being launched today. This will bring a new revolution in India's health sector and it will help reduce problems in getting treatment with the help of technology," he said.

"Every Indian will be given a health ID. This health ID will work as each Indian's health account," Modi said.

The Indian Prime Minister while announcing the scheme also said the citizen's health ID will contain every single record of the individual's medical record. The National Digital Health Mission is aimed to be the one-stop healthcare solution for each citizen of the country. The health ID would contain every test, disease and diagnosis, and medical reports together with medicine details in it.

The mission has been rolled out on pilot mode in six Union Territories.

The six union territories where the mission was unrolled through a pilot launch are Chandigarh, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep, the NHA said in a very statement.

What is the National Digital Health Mission?

The National Digital Health Mission is an ambitious mission which aims to equip quite more than 1.3 billion citizens of the country with a one-stop solution for each citizen’s healthcare. It'll come under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). The mission is expected to enhance the efficiency of health services within the country. The NDHM is going to be a digital infrastructure aimed at delivering the health care needs for anyone and everyone. The mission will focus to empower every Indian with high-quality healthcare, which may be accessed from any a part of the country.

What is a health ID?

The health IDs will be similar to that of Aadhar-like unique IDs. It will store every single information of a human case healthcare history. The details will be mapped with the citizen's unique ID. The govt aims to make a digital ecosystem linked with the Health ID which can later become a necessary need for any health-related queries.

Where do get the Health ID from?

Anyone can get the Health ID made sitting at home. All one has to do is to create their health ID on their own linking it with their Aadhar Card or mobile number. The ID once created will allow data sharing between hospitals and doctors digitally.

Why do I need to link my Aadhar with the Health ID?

If a person is looking to gain from government welfare schemes related to health, then they'll be required to link their ID to their Aadhaar.

How safe is one's data?

The Health ID is created by employing a person’s basic details and mobile number or Aadhaar number. This will make it unique to the person, who will have the choice to link all of their health records to the current ID.

Which agency has been mandated to roll-out the ambitious scheme?

The National Health Authority (NHA), the apex agency responsible for the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), has been given the mandate by the govt. to style, build, and roll-out and implement the NDHM within the country.