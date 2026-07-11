India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday (July 11) said that artificial intelligence may play a big role in future wars but they will still be won by national resolve, trained personnel and strong military capabilities.

“Future wars may be fought with Artificial Intelligence, but they will still be won by national resolve, trained soldiers and capable military power,” said Singh.

So, how is artificial intelligence changing the way modern wars are fought?

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Artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing the character of modern conflict by shifting the focus from mere firepower to the power of rapid information processing and decision-making. It is helping militaries across the world to analyse enormous amounts of satellite imagery, drone footage, intercepted communications much faster than humans.

AI can evaluate battlefield information and suggest possible courses of action. It is used to detect network intrusions, identify malware, and respond to cyberattacks more rapidly among several other things.

AI also comes in very handy for logistics and maintenance purposes as it predicts when vehicles or aircraft need maintenance and optimizes supply routes, fuel usage, and inventory management, helping militaries sustain operations more efficiently.

Which countries are leading in drone and autonomous weapons technology?

United States, China, Israel, Turkey and Russia are some of the countries using AI extensively.

Advanced AI, long-range drones, autonomous systems research, naval and air autonomy are the areas where US has been using AI, while for China it is large-scale drone production, AI integration, affordable exports and drone swarms.

Combat-proven UAVs, loitering munitions and surveillance technology are the fields where Israel has been using AI extensively.

What lessons has India learned from recent global conflicts to plan for the future?

India has been closely studying the Ukraine and Middle East conflicts to shape its approach to AI and military modernisation.

One of the vital lessons that has been picked up from these wars is the use of inexpensive drones that can have a huge impact on the battlefield.

India has therefore, increased its focus on surveillance drones for border monitoring, armed and loitering munitions, long-endurance UAVs for maritime and high-altitude operations and small tactical drones for infantry units.

How prepared is India to deal with cyber and space based warfare?

India has a large pool of cybersecurity professionals, strong IT industry and expanding cyber defense capabilities. It has increased its capabilities in AI for threat detection and network monitoring.

India is focused on securing sectors such as power grids, banking and finance, telecommunications, transportation and government networks.