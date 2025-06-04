/Honeymoon turns tragic: Man found dead, wife missing. Here's what she said in final call to in-laws

A couple from India's Madhya Pradesh, Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi, were reported missing on May 23 during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Days later the husband's semi-decomposed body was found from Wei Sawdong Falls. The man was identified as "Raja" with the help of his tattoo on his wrist. The wife is still missing.

Police has suspected that the murderer used a dao (machete) to kill Raja. Police also found a mobile phone from the lowest layer of the gorge.

The couple was trekking in the area when the family lost all contacts. Since then, police have registered a murder case.

Couple's family suspected a robbery as the motive of the murder. Raja’s brother Vipin Raghuvanshi demanded a CBI probe.

“We suspect murder due to robbery — his purse and diamond bracelet are missing. It seems Sonam Raghuvanshi has been kidnapped," he said.

The last phone call

Before going missing, Sonam had a call with her mother-in-law and the call recording no stands out as a possible hint.

Raja's mother told police that Sonam called her on May 23 to check in. She said Sonam was fasting that day for Gyaras. But since they were trekking, her mother-in-law insisted her to eat something. Sonam replied, "Just because I’m vacationing, I won’t break my fast," Times of India reported.

The family shared the call recording with the police in which Sonam sounded short of breath. She cut the call abruptly saying she would call later.

Raja's body was found 11 days after he and his wife went missing during their honeymoon.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Meghalaya Police is probing the case.

"We have recovered the victim's phone and also the weapon that was used to carry out the crime. The weapon was a 'dao'," East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Syiem said.

"It is a clear case of homicide. The person was murdered, there is no doubt about that," he added.