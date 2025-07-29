During his speech in the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah revealed how the terrorists who orchestrated the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 were identified. The attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists sent shockwaves in the country. As Shah spoke, he unfolded the investigation and details of Operation Mahadev launched by the armed forces to track down the terrorists, who were identified as Suleman alias Faizal, Afghan and Jibran.

How were the orchestrators of Pahalgam attack traced?

The home minister said the IB and armed forces got intel inputs that mentioned that the terrorists were in Dachigam. 4 Para personnel, CRPF and J&K police used instruments created by the agencies to capture signals and ultimately track them down. From May to July the soldiers patrolled and did all that it takes to find their whereabouts. On Monday (July 28), the three terrorists were neutralised in Operation Mahadev.

And the NIA had already arrested the people who sheltered the terrorists and detained those who facilitated them with food. As the forces killed the three terrorists, their bodies were brought to Srinagar where these people helped identify them. "We didn't didn't stop there," said Shah.

Identification of the weapons used

The bullets from the April 22 attack site were sent to Chandigarh and the FSL report was procured. After they were killed, the rifles and cartridges retrieved were also sent for further investigation. "The bullets were fired through the night, and the empty shells were examined and matched; that is how we concluded that these weapons were used."