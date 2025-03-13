A hailstorm struck Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) Thursday (March 13), bringing strong winds and covering streets with ice pellets.

Massive hailstorm in Greater Noida!! pic.twitter.com/n5cai3FqDl — Ashni Dhaor (@DhaorAshni) March 13, 2025

Reports on X indicate that the storm began in the early afternoon, accompanied by gusty winds and moderate to heavy rain. At 5:03 PM IST, the account StormMetAlert referenced a nowcast issued earlier in the day, warning of 30-40 kmph winds in Gurugram, Jhajjar, Mewat, and parts of Delhi. By evening, hailstones were widely reported, with users sharing images and videos of the conditions.

Traffic disruptions were reported on major roads like the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, where reduced visibility and waterlogging slowed movement. Commuters in Gurugram and South Delhi faced extended delays, while power outages were reported in parts of East Delhi, possibly due to damage to electrical lines.

More Rain Tomorrow

Meteorologists on X, such as @ThunderWildWx, attributed the storm to a western disturbance interacting with local weather patterns. By 5:52 PM IST, they noted that the system had already affected parts of Rajasthan and Haryana and was expected to bring further rain to Delhi and surrounding areas on March 14.

WD & favourable local factors have brought light to moderate rains & hailstorm in parts of NE #Rajasthan & South #Haryana

Chances of rains in Delhi, adjoining West UP & North Haryana are higher for tomorrow, as the WD undergoes change in its orientation.#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/Nlimvwcqml — ThunderWild Weather (@ThunderWildWx) March 13, 2025

Farmers in Haryana expressed concerns over potential crop damage, while urban residents shared varied responses, with some observing the unusual weather and others dealing with traffic congestion in areas like Greater Noida.

Authorities have not issued an official response yet, but emergency services are reportedly on alert. With forecasts suggesting continued rainfall, Delhi-NCR is preparing for further weather-related disruptions.