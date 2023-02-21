Holi Special Trains 2023: IRCTC launches trains from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai to UP

Holi 2023: Indian Railways has announced special trains on the occasion of the upcoming festival of Holi. The step has been taken for the anticipated rush during the holiday season. These special trains will operate on several routes in order to manage the sudden surge in travellers during the Holi season. This year Holi will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 8. Around this time, there is a sudden increase in travel demand and to counter that, these special trains are launched around this time every year.

These trains will run in the Indian states where Holi is celebrated in full swing like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and others.

Holi Special Trains: Full Schedule

From March 9 to March 23, train number 03255 Patna-Anand Vihar Superfast Holi Special will depart Patna every Thursday and Sunday at 10:00 pm, arriving in Anand Vihar at 3:00 pm the following day after making stops at a number of stations.

From March 10 through March 24, 2023, at 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Mondays, train number 03256 will depart Anand Vihar and travel to Patna, arriving at 5:20 p.m. the following day.

From March 10 to March 24, every Friday at 3:30 PM, train No. 05271 Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur Holi Special will depart from Muzaffarpur and go via several stops before arriving at Yesvantpur on Sunday at 4:30 PM.

Train no. Holi Sepcial Trains Route Special Trains Name 04053/04054 Anand Vihar Terminal to Udhampur Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved AC Express 04672/04671 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to New Delhi Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Reserved Festival Special Express train 04530/04529 Bathinda to Varanasi Bathinda Festival Special Express train 04052/04051 Anand Vihar Terminal to Varanasi Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express train 04048/04047 Anand Vihar Terminal to Muzaffarpur Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express 04518/04517 Chandigarh – Gorakhpur Chandigarh Reserved Festival Special Express train 04412/04411 Anand Vihar Terminal to Saharsa Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special express train 04060/04059 Anand Vihar Terminal to Jaynagar Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express train 04062/04061 Delhi to Barauni Delhi Reserved Superfast Festival Special express train 04064/04063 Anand Vihar Terminal to Jogbani Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special express train 04070/04069 Anand Vihar Terminal to Sitamarhi Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express Train 04068/04067 New Delhi to Darbhanga New Delhi Reserved Festival Special Express Train 04066/04065 Delhi to Patna Delhi Superfast Festival Special Express 03251/03252 Rajgir to Anand Vihar Rajgir Superfast Bi-weekly Express Special 05577/05578 Saharsa to Ambala Cantt Saharsa Bi-weekly Express Special 05269/05270 Muzaffarpur to Valsad Muzaffarpur weekly Express Special

On March 9 and March 16, 2023, the 12.10 p.m.-departing Barauni-Pune Weekly Holi Special would arrive in Pune around 10.30 p.m. the next day after stopping at a number of stops.

On March 11 and March 18, 2023, Saturday, train number 05280 from Pune to Barauni will depart at 5:00 am and arrive at Barauni at 1:00 pm.

Every Monday from March 13 to March 27 2023 at 7:30 am, train No. 05272 Yesvantpur-Muzaffarpur Weekly Holi Special will depart and arrive at different stops until arriving in Muzaffarpur at noon on Wednesday.

Holi Special Trains: How to book Holi Special Trains?

Passengers can book tickets for the special trains on the official website of Indian Railways or through authorized travel agents. It is advisable to book tickets well in advance to avoid last-minute rush and inconvenience. Here are the links to the official website of Indian Railways where you can book your trains beforehand:

https://www.indianrail.gov.in/