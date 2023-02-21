Holi Special Trains 2023: IRCTC launches trains from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai to UP
Holi 2023: IRCTC has launched some Holi special trains for the upcoming holiday season when there is a surge in travellers from different parts of India. These trains will be operated from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and others. Check details here.
Holi 2023: Indian Railways has announced special trains on the occasion of the upcoming festival of Holi. The step has been taken for the anticipated rush during the holiday season. These special trains will operate on several routes in order to manage the sudden surge in travellers during the Holi season. This year Holi will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 8. Around this time, there is a sudden increase in travel demand and to counter that, these special trains are launched around this time every year.
These trains will run in the Indian states where Holi is celebrated in full swing like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and others.
Holi Special Trains: Full Schedule
From March 9 to March 23, train number 03255 Patna-Anand Vihar Superfast Holi Special will depart Patna every Thursday and Sunday at 10:00 pm, arriving in Anand Vihar at 3:00 pm the following day after making stops at a number of stations.
From March 10 through March 24, 2023, at 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Mondays, train number 03256 will depart Anand Vihar and travel to Patna, arriving at 5:20 p.m. the following day.
From March 10 to March 24, every Friday at 3:30 PM, train No. 05271 Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur Holi Special will depart from Muzaffarpur and go via several stops before arriving at Yesvantpur on Sunday at 4:30 PM.
|Train no.
|Holi Sepcial Trains Route
|Special Trains Name
|04053/04054
|Anand Vihar Terminal to Udhampur
|Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved AC Express
|04672/04671
|Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to New Delhi
|Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Reserved Festival Special Express train
|04530/04529
|Bathinda to Varanasi
|Bathinda Festival Special Express train
|04052/04051
|Anand Vihar Terminal to Varanasi
|Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express train
|04048/04047
|Anand Vihar Terminal to Muzaffarpur
|Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express
|04518/04517
|Chandigarh – Gorakhpur
|Chandigarh Reserved Festival Special Express train
|04412/04411
|Anand Vihar Terminal to Saharsa
|Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special express train
|04060/04059
|Anand Vihar Terminal to Jaynagar
|Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express train
|04062/04061
|Delhi to Barauni
|Delhi Reserved Superfast Festival Special express train
|04064/04063
|Anand Vihar Terminal to Jogbani
|Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special express train
|04070/04069
|Anand Vihar Terminal to Sitamarhi
|Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express Train
|04068/04067
|New Delhi to Darbhanga
|New Delhi Reserved Festival Special Express Train
|04066/04065
|Delhi to Patna
|Delhi Superfast Festival Special Express
|03251/03252
|Rajgir to Anand Vihar
|Rajgir Superfast Bi-weekly Express Special
|05577/05578
|Saharsa to Ambala Cantt
|Saharsa Bi-weekly Express Special
|05269/05270
|Muzaffarpur to Valsad
|Muzaffarpur weekly Express Special
On March 9 and March 16, 2023, the 12.10 p.m.-departing Barauni-Pune Weekly Holi Special would arrive in Pune around 10.30 p.m. the next day after stopping at a number of stops.
On March 11 and March 18, 2023, Saturday, train number 05280 from Pune to Barauni will depart at 5:00 am and arrive at Barauni at 1:00 pm.
Every Monday from March 13 to March 27 2023 at 7:30 am, train No. 05272 Yesvantpur-Muzaffarpur Weekly Holi Special will depart and arrive at different stops until arriving in Muzaffarpur at noon on Wednesday.
Holi Special Trains: How to book Holi Special Trains?
Passengers can book tickets for the special trains on the official website of Indian Railways or through authorized travel agents. It is advisable to book tickets well in advance to avoid last-minute rush and inconvenience. Here are the links to the official website of Indian Railways where you can book your trains beforehand:
https://www.indianrail.gov.in/
https://www.irctc.co.in/nget/